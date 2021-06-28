Cardinals 4×100 Wins State Title!

The Prescott Cardinals Boys and Girls Track and Field Team rounded out one of their best Team Seasons in many years, with a host of boys and girls competing at the State Tournament, including the Girls 4x100M Relay Team winning the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP, and re-setting the School Record in the process! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a complete rundown on all of the Cardinals competitors, but will have a full season recap interview with Coach Emily Calabrese and Student Athletes coming up, later this week on KDWA Radio! (Photo Courtesy of Coach Calabrese)

