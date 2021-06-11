Cards Roar Back To Save Season In 7th

  • June 10, 2021

If you missed Thursday’s come from behind playoff win for the Prescott Cardinals Baseball Team on Thursday, you missed two great pitching performances, some huge defensive plays, and a dramatic ending, as the Cards roared back in the seventh inning, down 1-0, to generate two runs, and walk-off the Saint Croix Central Panthers, 2-1, in an instant classic. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a game recap, including audio of the winning run, as Prescott now prepares for #2 Baldwin, who snuck by Somerset 3-2, also on Thursday. You can also listen to the game again, right here, Saturday at 12:30pm!

Click here for audio

   
   

