Dakota Electric Association has announced that they have resumed collections for late fees and other past-due billing activities. According to their website, Dakota Electric and other regulated utilities are working with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and will be resuming collection activity including disconnections and late fees based on account status. On June 1, Dakota Electric began mailing disconnect notices to members with past-due accounts, and on August 2, the Association will resume disconnections and late fees as necessary based on the account status as of the proposed disconnection date. Dakota Electric states that they will work with customers to establish a payment plan for those in need. Member Services staff is available Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 7 PM at 651-463-6212 or 1-800-874-3409. More information is available at DakotaElectric.com.
Dakota Electric Resumes Late Fees
