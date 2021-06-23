The Hastings Farmer’s Market began with a good turnout on Tuesday afternoon at the Westview Center. From birdhouses and other crafts to honey, veggies, and a delicious dry rub, vendors were out in force, as were the customers. The next market is set for Saturday, June 26.
Farmer’s Market Opens
