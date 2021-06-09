HPD Makes Arrest At Westview Mall

  • Filed under Featured

  • June 9, 2021

  • June 9, 2021

HPD was called out early Wednesday morning to the Westview Mall to investigate a possible stolen vehicle. Chief Bryan Schafer provides the details.

Click here for audio

   
A loaded pistol was recovered from the vehicle, according to Schafer.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/06/hpd-makes-arrest-at-westview-mall/

Leave a Reply