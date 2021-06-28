Miss Minnesota Competition Results

The Miss Minnesota Scholarship competition was held Friday night, June 25th in Eden Prairie. A total of 22 young women from around the state competed for the title of Miss Minnesota, including Miss Hastings, Sophie Keeler. Miss Hastings Director Janelle Behny commented on Sophie’s accomplishments at the competition.
Keeler has represented the City of Hastings for two years, due to the cancellation of last year’s competition because of the COVID pandemic, and will crown her successor at the Miss Hastings Scholarship competition on Thursday, July 15th at Crossroads Church in Hastings. The Miss Hastings and Miss Minnesota competitions are part of the Miss America Scholarship program, and provides scholarship money for young women to pursue their education at an accredited college or trade school.
(Sophie Keeler. Photo credit: Mary Kelly Photography)