MN Legislature Returns For Special Session

  • June 11, 2021

The MN State Legislature returns to a special session starting Monday, June 14th. State Representative Tony Jurgens provides a preview.

Click here for audio

   
Jurgens also commented that increased revenue should help the budget process.

Click here for audio

   
Stay tuned to KDWA for updates.

Click here for audio


     

