Park Sends Raiders Packing For Season

  • June 7, 2021

The Hastings Raiders Girls Softball Team ended their 2021 Season with a 12-8 overall record, and graduate no Seniors, after their hard-fought 6-2 loss to the Park Wolfpack, in the Section 3AAAA Playoffs, on a hot Monday, in Richfield! KDWA Sports will have a complete recap with Head Coach Jen Thesing in future sports updates, right here on KDWA!
   

