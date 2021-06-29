Prescott Chamber Golf Outing Recap

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce reports that the annual Chamber Golf Outing, held on June 23rd at Clifton Highlands was another successful event for the Chamber and its members. According to a post on social media, the Croix Insurance Agency team scored the best round, and the team from Scenic Bluffs were voted the best in costume. The event was photographed by Sarah Ann Palodichuk, and the Chamber thanked Clifton Highlands for being a great host. Next up for the Chamber is the Poker Stroll on July 21st. Details are available on the Chamber Facebook page.