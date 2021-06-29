Randolph Learning Model Update

The Randolph School Board has determined to return to full time in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. At the school board meeting of June 21st, the board heard from Superintendent Mike Kelley that in order to continue to receive federal and state COVID-19 relief grants, the district must have an approved learning model plan, which also must be reviewed every six months through August of 2023. According to published reports, masks are encouraged to be worn while on school property, and will be required when riding a school bus. Families will be required to report positive COVID cases to the district, and contact tracing will be employed in such cases.