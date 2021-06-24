Re-Live Sectional Championship Fun!

Plenty of Prescott Cardinals Softball Fans have requested a highlight package from the Sectional Championship victory over Northwestern in Bloomer on Wednesday, so on Thursday, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner assembled a highlight reel on Thursday, that includes all of the big plays at the plate, in the field, and in the pitching ring, as the Cards played one of their most complete games of the season, when it mattered most. The Cardinals will now play in Green Bay on Tuesday at either Noon or 2pm. KDWA Sports will also have more with Coach Johnson after Thursday night’s State seeding meeting. STAY TUNED!