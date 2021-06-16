Senator Bigham Recognized

In light of her support and work for Minnesotans with disabilities, State Senator Karla Bigham received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Minnesota Council on Disability. The Council’s mission is to advise policymakers and advocate for policies and programs in the public and private sectors that advance the rights of Minnesotans with disabilities. In a press release, Senator Bigham commented that she is proud to receive this award from the Minnesota Council on Disability, adding that she will continue to push forward legislation that strengthens the rights of people with disabilities and to support investments in their future. Senator Bigham was also selected for the Animal Humane Society’s Animal Advocate Award in recognition of her work to prohibit retail pet shop sales of dogs or cats. This is the second time Senator Bigham has been recognized for this award.
(Senator Bigham With Award)