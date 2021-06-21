UWH YES Team Seeks New Members

United Way of Hastings is looking for new YES Team members. According to the minutes of a recent Helping Kids Succeed meeting, the YES (Youth Empowerment and Support) Team, a group of 10-12th grade students who are advocates for strong, healthy webs of support, is looking for suggestions of upcoming students to work on the team. YES Team members are taught the HKS model and are given opportunities to make presentations. They also do other projects, including social media postings, video creation, and other marketing activities. This fall they may have a peer-to-peer educator role. Suggestions for team members may be forwarded to Jane Neumiller-Bustad, at jane@unitedwayofhastings.org.