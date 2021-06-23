“Y” Offering Youth Summer Memberships

  • June 23, 2021

The YMCA will bring back the “Get Summer” program for 2021. According to a press release issued by the Y, thanks to a generous donation from the Schultze Family foundation, the Hastings YMCA will give 200 free memberships for youth entering grade 9-12. Registration is open as of June 21st and there are approximately 60 spots left. Sign up and orientation are online at the link provided here, or visit the YMCA on Pleasant Drive, in Hastings.

