Local veteran advocate Dean Markuson reports that the 434th Chemical Company, based in Hastings and Red Wing, has arrived in Kuwait, on a mission to provide chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, with soldiers trained to respond to multiple hazards, in the event or use of weapons of mass destruction, in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Markuson also reports that Coborn’s Grocery in Hastings has been the first business to step forward in support of the deployment with a shipment of Gourmet Popcorn of several flavors. The length and particular support mission of the deployment have not been released.
434th Reaches Kuwait
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/07/434th-reaches-kuwait/