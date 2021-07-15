Body Identified

  • July 15, 2021

An impromptu memorial has been started near the burned down enclosure at the boat ramp in Jaycee Park in memory of the person who was found there during firefighting efforts last weekend. A photograph, hockey equipment, flowers and lanterns are being placed at the scene, and the photograph is of Hastings resident Kyle Hamilton. HPD Chief Bryan Schafer commented on the status of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hastings Police Department, or call 911.
   

