Chicken Ordinance Passes

The Hastings City Council took up the request to amend city ordinance to allow keeping of chickens in City limits at the July 19th meeting. After a public hearing that ran for almost an hour and heard comments from 17 residents both in favor of and opposed to the ordinance, Community Development Director John Hinzman updated the Council on the language of the ordinance, and the Council discussed aspects of the ordinance, including language of the ordinance, enforcement, and impact on staff time to enforce the ordinance. The Council then conducted the 2nd reading and adopted the ordinance by a 5 to 2 vote, with Council members Trevor Lund and Mark Vaughan voting against. An amendment to establish an effective date of August 31, 2021 for the ordinance did not pass.