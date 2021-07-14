City Council Rescinds Land Sale

The Hastings City Council recently moved to rescind a land sale from HEDRA to Miller Electric in Hastings. According to information provided to the Council, Miller Electric currently operates at 2911 Enterprise Avenue and was seeking to construct a new facility following new ownership of the company. The City Council and HEDRA had previously approved terms for the sale of property to Miller Electric to support the business expansion and relocation. Since that approval, Miller has chosen not to move forward with the project, citing overall project costs not being financially feasible. According to Economic Development Coordinator Eric Maass, rescinding the current sale would not prevent the City or HEDRA from selling the property to Miller Electrical at a future date if the project was reestablished.