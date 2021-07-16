Confluence Holds Lighting Ceremony

  • Filed under Featured

  • July 16, 2021

  • July 16, 2021

On Thursday evening at the kick off of Rivertown Days 2021, staff and ownership of the Confluence Development held a lighting ceremony for the cupolas that were recently reinstalled on the roof of the development. Former Mayor of Hastings Paul Hicks was in attendance, and commented about the development getting to this milestone.

Click here for audio

   
Mayor Mary Fasbender looks forward to the completion of the project.

Click here for audio

   
Community Development Director John Hinzman has been involved in the project since the beginning.

Click here for audio

   
The facility is now scheduled to open next summer.

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/07/confluence-holds-lighting-ceremony/

Leave a Reply