Confluence Holds Lighting Ceremony

On Thursday evening at the kick off of Rivertown Days 2021, staff and ownership of the Confluence Development held a lighting ceremony for the cupolas that were recently reinstalled on the roof of the development. Former Mayor of Hastings Paul Hicks was in attendance, and commented about the development getting to this milestone.
Mayor Mary Fasbender looks forward to the completion of the project.
Community Development Director John Hinzman has been involved in the project since the beginning.
The facility is now scheduled to open next summer.