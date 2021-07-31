Connemara Trail Closure

The City of Rosemount reports that a temporary road closure will take place on Connemara Trail, from Brockway Ave. to Biscayne Ave., beginning on August 2. During this time, no vehicles, including emergency vehicles will be allowed on the closed segment of Connemara Trail. Access to Brockway Avenue will be available from the west. The closure is estimated to last 11 days, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured along Robert Trail, 145th Street West, and Biscayne Avenue. Please visit the project page on the Rosemount City Website for information.