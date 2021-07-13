County Ends State Of Emergency

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners reminds residents that COVID-19 restrictions that were put into place in May of 2020 have been lifted as of Tuesday morning. According to information provided to the Board, upon the recommendation of the Dakota County Manager and the Risk and Homeland Security Manager, the Chair of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency in Dakota County on March 17, 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. By Resolution No. 20-139 (March 20, 2020), the County Board of Commissioners consented to the continuation of the local emergency declaration until terminated by passage of a resolution by the County Board of Commissioners. Based on the current state of response to the COVID-19 pandemic response in Dakota County, continuation of the local state of emergency is not necessary. After the termination of the local state of emergency, the County will continue its response to the COVID-19 pandemic with necessary programming and services, including vaccination clinics and utilization of ARPA funds.