Crane In Place For Lock Work

Work continues at Lock and Dam #2 to replace the lock gates that were originally installed in 1942. Motorists traveling across the bridge have seen the large derrick-style crane that is being used to remove the old gates and install the new ones. According to the USACE Website, the lock will be closed to all traffic, commercial and recreational, from 7 AM to 7 PM, July, 27 and 29, and the observation deck will also be closed to the public. See more on the Corps of Engineers News Page.
(Photo Source: USACE)