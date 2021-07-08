Egger Reflects On Job

Following up on the news that Hastings Public Works Director Nick Egger will be taking a new position with the City of Rosemount, the City of Hastings has posted the job opening on the Hastings City Website. As he prepares to take up the new position, Egger reflected on his time with Hastings, and what he considers to be the best examples of his work here.
After his final day on August 3rd, Egger plans to take some time off before reporting for duty in Rosemount in early September. The Public Works Director job listing is available on the City website, and a link is provided here. Applications are due by July 27.