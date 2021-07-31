Farmington FD Officers Certified

As part of the ongoing efforts to increase knowledge, skills and abilities, the members of the Farmington Fire Department have committed to seek higher levels of education and certification. On Friday, the Farmington Fire Department recognized Lieutenant Scott Mattingly, Captain Brian Hanson, District Chief Adam Fischer, Deputy Chief Matthew Price, Assistant Chief Jim Schmitz and Fire Chief Justin Elvestad who have achieved certification as NFPA 1002 Fire Apparatus/Aerial Operator from the Minnesota Fire Service Certification Board. The certification allows holders to be able to operate an aerial apparatus during emergency situations, after training in apparatus operations, aerial positioning and stabilization, and aerial tactics.