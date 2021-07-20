Hastings Sings Results

Nine contestants were selected during the audition process that culminated Sunday afternoon in the Finals of Hastings Sings during Rivertown Days. Five local singers competed in the 13-20 year old division and 4 in the 21 and above division. Singing in the first division were Ella Kimmen, Aubrey Bangen, Eva Storkamp, Isabel Ebeling and Nathan Schindler. The judges advanced Storkamp and Schindler to the State competition. Those performing in the second division included Casey Le Buhn, Morgan Fournier, and Maria Ramos. The fourth contestant, Wendy Goblirsch, was unable to attend the event and submitted her performance to the judges via video prior to the Sunday finale. Judges advanced Goblirsch and Le Buhn to the State competition to represent Hastings at Minnesota Sings on October 16th and 17th. Amateur vocalists from cities all over the state will compete for more than $20,000 in cash and prizes at this annual event. More information can be found at MinnesotaSings.com.