HFS Match Challenge Ending

Hastings Family Service reports that this is the final week for the Open Your Heart Summer Challenge, which helps to provide summer meals for area families in need. According to a press release, every gift made through July 31 will be proportionately matched by Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless. HFS says that kids are out of school and tight budgets are stretched with additional daycare and food expenses. Your gift provides meals, nutrition, and a chance for kids to simply be kids this summer. Donations can be mailed to HFS at 301 2nd St. E, Hastings, MN 55033, dropped off to the Donation Center, or in their secure donation system, or securely online at HastingsFamilyService.org.