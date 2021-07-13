HHS Posts Graduation Rate

In spite of the COVID pandemic, Hastings High School has reported a 96.10 percent graduation rate for the 2020-2021 school year. According to a report issued by Principal Mike Johnson, the Hastings School District ranked #6 in the Twin Cities Metro Area for its graduation rate. The district graduation rate includes seniors from Hastings High School as well as the Hastings Area Learning Center (HALC). Graduation rates are one of the key indicators of successful schools as they reflect student achievement, positive relationships with staff members and support from parents and the community. Johnson offered thanks to teachers, staff and the community for making HHS and the HALC great places to learn and work, adding that the Administration is so proud of all of the students and look forward to working hard and creating great memories this fall.