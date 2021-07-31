ISD 200 Candidate Filing Period Open

The ISD 200 School Board Candidate Filing period for the 2021 election opened on July 27th. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 2nd, and three members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four years each. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, at 1000 11th Street W, in Hastings. The filing fee for this office is $2.00. Candidates for the School Board must be eligible voters, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district for thirty days before the election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election. Affidavits of Candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5 PM on August 10th of 2021.