Jaeger Accepts New Position

The Hastings YMCA has announced that Executive Director Derrick Jaeger will be moving into a new role with the organization. According to a press release, over the past year, Derrick has been in a unique position to serve the Hastings community as the Executive Director while also supporting the important work of the Y of the North Equity Innovation Center. Derrick will now be joining the Equity Innovation Center team full time. In his new role, Derrick will provide leadership and oversight for the growth and vitality of the Center through building and maintaining strong relationships with community partners and potential clients. Derrick will also be responsible for developing local and national client engagement while continuing to provide oversight to community equity initiative projects and supporting internal equity work. Derrick will begin his new position on August 2nd.