Little Soldier, Beissel Win Hardware

Two Hastings High School Student-Athletes are ripping up the wrestling mats this Summer, as both Skylar Little Soldier, and Blake Beissel wrestled in one of the biggest tournaments in the country, this past week. Little Soldier won the National Championship in her weight class, and Beissel was honored as an All-American for his run through the bracket. Hastings Varsity Wrestling Coach Tim Haneberg joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday, to break down what has been going on with both wrestlers, and also a look at what is coming up for Hastings Wrestling the rest of the offseason. (Photos Courtesy of Hastings Wrestling Facebook-FloWrestling)