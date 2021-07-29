Lock Closure Extended

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have additional temporary closures at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings on August 3rd and 5th to properly align and seal the lock chamber’s new miter gates. The lock will be closed from 7 AM to 7 PM. Once the lock reopens, lock staff will communicate specific locking instructions via marine band VHF radio channel 14. Towboat operators are requested NOT to tie up on the guidewalls during this closure period. Please contact the lock at (651) 437-3150 or on channel 14 for assistance. Locks and Dam 2’s miter gates are the original gates when the lock was constructed in the 1940s. Over time, the gates have been damaged and distressed, which has led to serviceability and safety issues. The new upstream gates are 27 feet tall and weigh 256,000 pounds, while the downstream gates are 30 feet tall and weigh 266,000 pounds. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness in support of the economically significant navigation infrastructure.