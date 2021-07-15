Lyle Russell VFW Awarded

During the 102nd Annual Convention of the Department of Minnesota VFW, held in Brooklyn Park on June 10 through 13th, it was announced that Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 achieved All-State Honors, which the post last achieved in 1978. In order to achieve All-State designation, the Post had to reach 100% in membership by April 1, 2021, and participate in VFW Core Programs The Pos’?s Commander, Kevin Kehn and Quartermaster, Jim Murtaugh also received All-State recognition. Post 1210 was additionally recognized for First Place in Publications for Best Article “VFW-We’re Still Here!”, written and published by Hastings Journal, Second Place in Publications for its Monthly Post Update, 100% Complete and On-Time Achievement for its Community Service Reporting and Third Place for its Post Poppy Display “The Argonne Cross”. Minnesota’s VFW 2nd District Commander, Ed Keogh attended the Post’s July 13th Monthly Membership Meeting to personally present the awards to its membership.