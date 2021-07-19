Petran Recognized

Compeer Financial, a farm credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, has named Andy Petran as the recipient of the organization’s 2021 GroundBreaker of the Year Award. He sells his fruits locally at farmers markets, and continues to explore value-adds to maximize his results, things like jam made from his berries or fruit shrub syrups for cocktail mixers. Compeer said that Petran’s innovative approaches, passion for educating others and determined spirit exemplify what it means to be a GroundBreaker. The award recognizes young, beginning and small operation farmers who are overcoming obstacles and making a difference in agriculture and their community.