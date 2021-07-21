PHCA Obtains New Building

Pine Harbor Christian Academy has announced plans to expand their building to accommodate the number of students enrolled at the academy. According to a news release from Senior Pastor of The Harbor Church Jim Anderson, early in 2021 it became clear that the time had come to expand the footprint of PHCA due to consistent growth and increasing demand for high-quality Christian education. In April Principle Scott Urban was asked by The Harbor’s Board of Elders to come to up with several expansion options. The release indicates that one of the options stood out clearly from the others. It was an opportunity to purchase a manufactured building from the Anoka School District at a very reduced price. After much prayer and receiving unanimous approval for the project from the Planning Commission and City Council of Cottage Grove, as well as a favorable response from the bank, the Harbor’s Elders gave approval at their May meeting to purchase the building. The cost of the building, its installation, and its furnishing is estimated to be $700,000.