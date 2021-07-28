PPD Receives Grant

  • July 28, 2021

Prescott Chief of Police Eric Michaels presented information to the Prescott City Council during a meeting on Monday night regarding a National Criminal History Improvement Program Livescan Implementation grant which was recently awarded to the Prescott Police Department in the amount of $19,646. Chief Michaels explain what Livescan does.

According to the meeting minutes, the match for the Police Department is $2,183 for a total grant award of $21,829. The grant will carry over two budget cycles which means the funds could be spent in 2021. A motion to approve the grant award for the Prescott Police Department passed by unanimous vote.

