Rotty Farms Awarded

Hastings farmers Tom and Gary Rotty’s farming operation, Rotty Farms, LLC, has been recognized as Dakota County’s “Farm Family of the Year”. According to published reports, Rotty Farms is a fourth-generation family farm that began with Alphonse and Matilda Rotty in 1934. The couple farmed until 1962, when son, Robert (Bob), worked the farm with his parents raising corn, oats, hay, cattle, chickens and pigs. Bob and his wife, Kathleen, took over the farm in 1963 and farmed together until 2005. They raised nine children on the farm. Two of their children, sons Tom and Gary, started farming in the 1980s and 90s, and established Rotty Farms, LLC in 2006. Today the families raise 660 acres of corn, soybeans, sweet corn, peas, hay and raise beef. Bob is retired but still helps with the operation. The award is presented by the U of MN College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences. Last year?s awardee was Devenshire Farms.