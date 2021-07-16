WE HAVE A WINNER! Or, more specifically, a family of winners! Here’s the latest from Edina Realty: The winners of the Medallion Hunt are the Beaudet Family of Hastings! Emily, Jack, Lauren, April, Jon and Grandma and Grandpa Steve and Jane Jorgensen. (Steve and Jane had played before and found it in 1983!) The family found the Medallion at Tierney Park on Thursday at 6:00 pm! Emily found the medallion under a rock by the sign at Tierney Park. Congratulations!
RTD Medallion Found
