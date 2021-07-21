Sieben Recognized

The Law Offices of SiebenCarey announced on Wednesday attorney and partner Jeffrey Sieben’s selection as a 2021 Minnesota Top 100 Super Lawyers honoree. Practicing in all areas of personal injury law, Sieben is licensed to practice in Minnesota Federal District Court, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and the State of Wisconsin. He is certified as a Civil Trial Law Specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association, and Board Certified Civil Trial Advocate by the American Board of Trial Advocates. In addition to working with clients, Sieben sits on the Board of Governors for the Minnesota Association of Justice. Prior to his service as a trial lawyer, Sieben served as a volunteer teacher with DeLaSalle High School and the Christian Brothers. Sieben grew up in Hastings and earned his Bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and received his Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law in 2001. Sieben has been recognized by Super Lawyers since 2006.
(Jeffrey Sieben. Photo Source: SiebenCarey)