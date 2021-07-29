Spices Recalled

On Tuesday, McCormick & Co. issued a voluntary recall of four spice products sold in local grocery stores, citing possible salmonella contamination. According to published information, the recalled spices include McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, both the 1.31 oz. and 2.25 oz. bottles, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. The affected products were shipped to 32 different states and sold in Walmart, Target and other stores, according to the FDA. McCormick & Co. states that no illnesses have been reported to date. Stores that sold the products have been alerted, according to the notice, and were instructed to remove the products from shelves. If you have one of these spices, you are urged to dispose of the product and its container. To request a replacement or full refund, call 800-635-2867.