Trail Study On Hwy 42 in Hastings

Dakota County has begun a study of various locations around the County on their roadways where pedestrian and bicyclist safety concerns have been brought forward. In Hastings, the study will focus on the area along County Road 42 between Pleasant Drive and Madison Street. According to the City, during the initial stages, the study will be observing current conditions and soliciting feedback from trail users through an online survey, accessible by links to QR codes placed on signs in the immediate area. As the study progresses, there may be pilot-project style implements placed in key locations where the data, observations, and feedback suggest a need for improved safety.