Utility Late Fees Reinstated

Hastings utility bill late fees will be reinstated with the August billing. According to information provided by the City, in March of 2020, the City Council approved suspending late fees to delinquent utility accounts to ease the financial burden on residents and business that were struggling economically during the COVID pandemic. In order to streamline the payment process, the city’s utility billing vendor has added QR codes to the top of utility billing statements next to the City address block. When homeowners snap a picture of the QR code using a smart phone they will be taken to the online payments website to pay their bill.