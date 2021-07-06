Greg’s Meats in Hampton held a fundraiser for the Hastings Veterans Home during the 4th of July weekend. Proprietor Greg Endres reports the results of the effort.
The trip for the veterans is still in the planning phase.
Greg’s Meats in Hampton held a fundraiser for the Hastings Veterans Home during the 4th of July weekend. Proprietor Greg Endres reports the results of the effort.
The trip for the veterans is still in the planning phase.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/07/veterans-fund-raiser-results/