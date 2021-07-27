WI Hwy 29 Update

A closure from US Highway 10 in Prescott to County F has been announced, and the closure expected to be in place for up to to two months. Wis DOT has issued a press release saying that the pavement replacement project from Prescott to River Falls in Pierce County will result in a two-month closure of WIS 29, anticipated to start Monday, Aug. 9. WIS 29, from County F to Cemetery Road, closed since work began May 10, will remain closed. All traffic is being detoured via US 10 and WIS 65. During the work in the segment from US 10 to County F, access will be maintained for properties as it has been on the other stretch of the project, but temporary driveway closures will be necessary during parts of the construction process. WisDOT will contact homeowners and businesses in advance before temporarily closing any driveway. Construction is scheduled for completion in October. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress. For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates Visit the project’s 511 website.