15th Street Project Update

The 15th Street Project in Hastings continues to cruise along as the contractor continues to move at a great pace with their work on the corridor. According to the City Newsletter, sanitary sewer improvements were made on pipes beneath the intersection of Hillside Street and 15th Street. Underground municipal utility work will continue in this area for a few more weeks before the project moves to road and surface reconstruction. Please visit the 15th Street Project Web Page for further information and to sign up for email updates.