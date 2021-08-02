2nd Dose Clinic Scheduled In Prescott

The Prescott School District announces that a vaccine clinic for the 2nd dose of Moderna COVID Vaccine for those in need will be held at Malone Intermediate School from 3 to 6 PM on Tuesday, August 24th. Health officials state that the vaccine is available to anyone 12 or older needing the second Moderna shot, and the vaccination is free of charge. 2nd dose clinics will also be held Wednesday, August 25th at the Elmwood Elementary School in Elmwood, Tuesday, August 31st at River Falls High School, and Thursday, September 2nd at Plum City High School. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older, and the Johnson and Johnson Single Dose vaccine will be available for people 18 and older.