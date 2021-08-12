316 Update

Beginning at 12:01 AM on Monday, August 16, road crews will shift the closed section of Hwy 316 from Malcolm Ave. and Tuttle Dr. to 31st St. and Tuttle Dr. The work in this newly closed area will include constructing the Tiffany Ave. roundabout. According to a Mn DOT press release, Hwy 316 remains closed to through traffic, requiring temporary detours during construction. Regional through traffic should continue using the Hwy 61 regional detour. Residents in the Tuttle Dr. neighborhoods will use the newly constructed Hwy 316/Tuttle Dr. roundabout to and from Co. Rd. 91 to access their neighborhood. Hwy 316 between 31st St. and Malcolm Ave. will be closed except for local traffic to and from residences or businesses with driveways directly to Hwy 316. Project management reminds motorists to obey all construction signs and watch for construction personnel and activity if traveling on this section of Hwy 316. For more information, please visit the Hwy 316 project webpage.