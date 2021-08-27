316 Update

Work continues on Highway 316 in spite of the recent rainfall, and the thoroughfare is now closed at the north end just past Spiral Boulevard. Crews continue to make grading improvements, in preparation of the installation of the new road surface, while still continuing to complete work on the new intersection roundabouts for 316. Information about upcoming traffic impacts will be posted as details become available. Motorists can expect lane and full road closures with detours as work is completed. Detour signing will be provided for the Business Park and the Mississippi River Trail. Access to residents between 31st St. and Malcolm Ave. will be maintained during this time. Remember, it is an active construction zone and you will be driving on road surfaces other than pavement at times. Please be patient and watch for moving equipment in the area. Follow the project on the MN DOT website.