City Celebrates NNO At Lions Park

National Night Out was Tuesday evening and the community gathered at Lion’s Park to enjoy food, activities, helicopter rides and socializing. The Hastings Police Department was onsite and Deputy Chief David Wilske reflects on the community turnout:
In addition, the Hastings Fire Department had a large presence:
Parents expressed their deep gratitude for the opportunity to connect with their neighbors, especially after a dealing with pandemic related isolation. Families who have moved to Hastings during the last year or so also expressed that this event gave them the best feeling of unity within their community thus far. Mary shares what she enjoys the most about National Night Out:
The sentiment was universal: people are happy to be together again.