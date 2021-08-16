County Fair Successful For 2021

Lumberjack shows, carnivals rides, endless food vendors, prairie tours and grandstand events are just part of the happenings that took place at the Dakota County Fair last week. Agricultural competitions are a staple of the fair. Natalie and Amelia share what it is like to show dairy steer as 4th year 4-H participants
Everyone, farmer or not, has an opportunity to enjoy time with animals
The Dakota County fair has several things that make it unique one being Dakota City?s comical and music-packed Chautauqua Show
The fair was well attended and people were thankful to be back after missing last year?s fair.