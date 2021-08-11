County Libraries Return To Masks

The Dakota County Library System is requiring patrons to mask up while visiting any of the library branches. According to a post on social media, following CDC guidance, masks are now required for visitors over the age of two inside all Dakota County Library locations. The Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Library locations will remain open for regular hours and no contact options such as curbside pick up are still available. Visit the Library page of DakotaCounty.us for complete information.